Gullak and other Indian web series on OTT with no violence
Nishant
| Jun 21, 2024
Gullak is a slice-of-life portrayal of a middle-class family in North India, focusing on their everyday experiences. On Sony Liv.
Kota Factory follows Vaibhav, a student in Kota preparing for engineering entrance exams, highlighting academic pressures. On Netflix.
TVF Aspirants follows the journey of three friends preparing for the UPSC exams, depicting their struggles. On Prime Video.
Mismatched, Dimple and Rishi meet at a summer app development course, exploring their growing friendship and romance. On Netflix.
Little Things chronicles the everyday life and relationship of Dhruv and Kavya, a young couple in Mumbai. On Netflix.
Yeh Meri Family, set in the 90s, this series follows the life of 12-year-old Harshu and his middle-class family. On Prime Video.
Bandish Bandits is the story of a classical singer, and a pop star, blend their musical worlds and navigate personal and professional challenges. On Prime Video.
Cubicles, a new IT professional, experiences the ups and downs of corporate life, from office politics to first-job milestones. On Sony Liv.
A stray dog named Cheesecake brings joy and strengthens the bond between a married couple facing a monotonous life in Cheesecake. On MX Player.
Permanent Roommates is the stoyr of a couple transitioning from a long-distance relationship to living together. On Prime Video.
