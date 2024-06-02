Gullak, Panchayat, and other Top 10 Hindi web series to watch with family
| Jun 02, 2024
Gullak, a heartwarming series that portrays the everyday life of a middle-class family in a small town, full of relatable and touching moments. On Sony Liv.
Yeh Meri Family is set in the 1990s capturing the life of a 12-year-old boy and his family, filled with humor and emotional moments. On Prime Video.
Panchayat is a comedy-drama follows an engineering graduate who reluctantly takes up a job as a Panchayat secretary in a remote village. On Prime Video.
Little Things is a light-hearted series that explores the life of a young couple living together in Mumbai, focusing their relationship dynamics. On Netflix.
Bandish Bandits is a musical drama that revolves around two contrasting musicians who come together to create music. On Prime Video.
Bose: Dead/Alive is a historical drama that delves into the mysterious life and times of Subhas Chandra Bose. On Jio Cinema.
Mind the Malhotras is a comedy series about a married couple undergoing therapy, addressing their quirky family life and hilarious situations. On Prime Video.
Mismatched is a romantic comedy-drama about a group of teenagers attending a summer program. On Netflix.
Taj Mahal 1989 explores the love stories of multiple characters across different generations in Lucknow. On Netflix.
The Aam Aadmi Family is a light-hearted series about a middle-class family navigating through their daily lives. On Zee5.
