Gullak to Kota Factory, Top 10 upcoming OTT releases in June
Nishant
| May 31, 2024
Gullak, a coming-of-age family drama on Sony Liv will have its 4th season released on June 7th, 2024.
The third season of Mirzapur could also see its release in the month of June, however the date is not confirmed as of yet.
Disney Plus Hotstar original animated web series The Legend of Hanuman will release its fourth season on June 4th, 2024.
The second season of critically acclaimed Netflix series, Scoop could also release its second season in June.
The Boys Season 4 will also release on Amazon Prime Video on June 13, 2024.
The second season of Game of Thrones prequel series, The House of Dragon will release on Jio Cinema on June 17th.
The Korean drama titled, Agents of Mystery will release on Netflix as well on June 18th.
Bridgerton’s second part of the third season is all set to release on Netflix on June 13th.
The third season of TVF web series, Kota Factory is all set to release on Netflix on June 20th.
Ajay Devgn’s biographical flick, Maidaan could also see its OTT release in the month of June with no set date of release yet.
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan could also release in June 2024.
