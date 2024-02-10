Guntar Kaaram and other Top 10 maasaledaar Telugu action dramas to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2024
Mahesh Babu's movie Guntur Kaaram is now streaming on Netflix. It has already become the top trending film on the OTT platform.
If you are looking for another Telugu action entertainer, Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 is on Amazon Prime Video. Allu Arjun is badass as a smuggler.
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is a Telugu action film starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. High-octane stunts and violence are its USP. Watch it on Netflix.
RRR is on Netflix. From seeti-maar dialogues to death defying stunts, Jr NTR and Ram Charan's movie has it all.
Dasara is an action thriller that has Nani in his most fierce avatar. Watch the movie on Netflix. The story is about three friends' fight with village head.
Rangasthalam is on Disney+Hotstar. It has Ram Charan in the lead. The story is about a man with impaired hearing and his elder brother going against the corrupt leader.
Sarkaru Vaari Paata on Amazon Prime Video has Mahesh Babu being an NRI who is conned by his lover. It is an entertaining watch.
Saindhav is the latest Telugu-action thriller that has released on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a father going through extreme to save his daughter.
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a full-on maasaledaar action entertainer starring Allu Arjun. The story is of a poor man who gets to know that he was actually born in a wealthy family.
Saaho is on Netflix is an action thriller. The film has Prabhas as an undercover agent. Shraddha Kapoor plays the leading lady.
Spyder starring Mahesh Babu released in 2017. It is about an intelligence officer and the software that helps him know about the people in need. Watch it on Netflix.
Godfather starring Chiranjeevi is a fun action movie with a twist of politics. It is on Netflix.
