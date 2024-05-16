Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil and other recent Malayalam movies that you should watch on OTT
| May 16, 2024
Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is a comedy movie that follows a young man facing bad luck before marrying a woman who hates him.
It is one of the most recent Malayalam movies starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph in a key role.
Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life is a survival thriller of a migrant worker from India trying to survive in the middle of a desert, the movie is set to release on Hotstar.
Bramayugam is a black-and-white horror thriller movie following a folklore singer who stumbles across a mysterious tradition. On Sony Liv.
Manjummel Boys is another survival movie of a group of friends who face misadventures on a vacation trip. On Hotstar.
Abraham Ozler is the story of a veteran cop investigating an unsolved case and hunting for a serial killer. On Hotstar.
Premalu on Hotstar is a romance comedy movie following Sachin’s quest for love that takes unexpected turns.
Thundu on Netflix is the story of a constable aiming to earn a promotion but encounters problems during the same.
Aavesham follows three young students who get involved in a fight but get help from a gangster. On Prime Video.
Anweshippin Kandethum is about a police officer returning from suspension and has to face a murder case investigation. On Netflix.
