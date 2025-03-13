Hacked to Searching; TOP 10 cyber crime movies on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more.
Roger Khuraijam
| Mar 13, 2025
Here is a list of cyber crime movies to watch.
Live Free or Die Hard (Prime Video) follows John who is assigned to track down a hacker. However, John ends up working with an ethical hacker, who helps him.
Operation Java (JioHotstar) revolves around a team of police officers from the Kochi cyber cell embarking on a mission to investigate a series of mysterious crimes and unlawful activities.
Hacked (ZEE5) centers around a boy's love for an older girl and how it turns into an obsession with him hacking her Life.
The Girl in the Spider's Web (Prime Video) follows Salander as she battles against a mysterious notorious organization, the Spiders, who seek world dominance.
Unfriended: Dark Web (Prime Video) projects on a teen who finds a laptop with a cache of hidden files, he and his friend discover that the previous owner has access and is watching over them.
Snowden (Netflic) focuses on Edward, a CIA subcontractor and whistleblower who copied and leaked highly classified information from the National Security Agency.
Blackhat (Prime Video) depicts the story of Nick, a hacker, who is released from jail when a code created by him is linked to a terrorist attack.
Searching (Netflix) follows a father trying to find his missing 16-year-old daughter with the help of a police detective.
WarGames (Prime Video) is about David, a hacker, who accidentally manages to get access to the US military supercomputer and sets off a chain of events.
Unlocked (Netflix) centers around a woman whose life is turned upside when a dangerous man gets hold of her cell phone and uses it to track her every move.
