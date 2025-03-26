Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum to Jaan-e-Jahan; Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas that will surely give you butterflies

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2025

Here’s a list of top romantic Pakistani dramas that will keep you glued to the screen

Jaan-e-Jahan centers around a boy who is secretly poisoned by his step mother.

Mere Humsafar follows a man who takes the stand of a girl mistreated in the family.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai centers around a girl who breaks societal set boundaries to become an officer.

Suno Chanda centers around a married couple who plans to break their relationship.

Tere Bin centers around a girl who is forced to marry Murtasim.

Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum centers around a girl who marries her fiance’s brother after he ditches her.

Hum Tum revolves around two neighbours who consider each other as competitors.

Iqtidar centers around a girl who sets out on the journey to seek justice against powerful people.

Meem Se Mohabbat follows a bubbly girl who falls in love with her boss.

Humsafar revolves around two individuals who are adjusting in their newly married life.

