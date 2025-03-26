Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum to Jaan-e-Jahan; Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas that will surely give you butterflies
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Mar 26, 2025
Here’s a list of top romantic Pakistani dramas that will keep you glued to the screen
Jaan-e-Jahan centers around a boy who is secretly poisoned by his step mother.
Mere Humsafar follows a man who takes the stand of a girl mistreated in the family.
Zindagi Gulzar Hai centers around a girl who breaks societal set boundaries to become an officer.
Suno Chanda centers around a married couple who plans to break their relationship.
Tere Bin centers around a girl who is forced to marry Murtasim.
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum centers around a girl who marries her fiance’s brother after he ditches her.
Hum Tum revolves around two neighbours who consider each other as competitors.
Iqtidar centers around a girl who sets out on the journey to seek justice against powerful people.
Meem Se Mohabbat follows a bubbly girl who falls in love with her boss.
Humsafar revolves around two individuals who are adjusting in their newly married life.
