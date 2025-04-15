Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum to Mere Humsafar; Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas with sweetheart couple
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 15, 2025
Here’s a list of the most on-screen couples from Pakistani dramas who will surely steal your heart.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jaan-e-Jahan centers around two people who secretly love each other.
Suno Chanda revolves around two chaotic cousins who are forced into marriage.
Tere Bin revolves around Meerab and Murtasim who are forced to marry each other.
Humsafar revolves around two unknown individuals who are asked to fulfill their parents' wishes.
Mere Humsafar revolves around Hala who is ill-treated by her family until Hamza arrives.
Iqtidar follows a strong girl who is trapped by her brother’s killer.
Bin Roye revolves around a girl who madly loves her cousin.
Kuch Ankahi centers around two people who consider each other as the biggest competition.
Qarz-e-Jaan centers around a girl who fights for justice.
Yaqeen Ka Safar follows two individuals with their own struggles in life.
Thanks For Reading!
