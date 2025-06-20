Humsafar to Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum: Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas with engaging storyline

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 20, 2025

Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum revolves around Sarjeena, who got ditched by her fiancé days before their wedding.

Humsafar revolves around two cousins who marry each other to fulfill their parents' wish.

Mere Humsafar revolves around Hala, who is mistreated by her family after her father abandons her.

Tere Bin revolves around Meerab, who is forced to marry Murtasim, whom she hates the most.

Iqtidar follows Mehrunisha, who tries to end the political corruption by changing her husband.

Ishq Murshid revolves around the son of a rich politician who changes his identity for a girl he loves.

Suno Chanda follows two chaotic cousins who plan to end their forced marriage.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai follows two college mates who share a similar opinion about the opposite gender.

Meem Se Mohabbat revolves around a bubbly young girl who falls in love with her boss.

Yakeen Ka Safar revolves around a girl who is mistreated by her brother after the death of their parents.

