Humsafar to Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum: Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas with engaging storyline
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 08, 2025
Here’s the list of romantic dramas with great storylines that will keep you hooked to the screen.
Iqtidar follows Mehrunisha, who tries to end the political corruption by changing her husband.
Zindagi Gulzar Hai follows two college mates who share a similar opinion about the opposite gender.
Suno Chanda follows two chaotic cousins who plan to end their forced marriage.
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum revolves around Sarjeena, who got ditched by her fiancé days before their wedding.
Meem Se Mohabbat revolves around a bubbly young girl who falls in love with her boss.
Tere Bin revolves around Meerab, who is forced to marry Murtasim, whom she hates the most.
Mere Humsafar revolves around Hala, who is mistreated by her family after her father abandons her.
Humsafar revolves around two cousins who marry each other to fulfill their parents' wish.
Ishq Murshid revolves around the son of a rich politician who changes his identity for a girl he loves.
Yakeen Ka Safar revolves around a girl who is mistreated by her brother after the death of their parents.
