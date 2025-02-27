Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum to Suno Chanda; Top 10 Pakistani dramas with most satisfying endings

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2025

From Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum to Tere Bin, here's a list of Pakistani dramas with the most satisfying ending.

Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum centers on Mustafa who is mistreated by his family for being unemployed.

Suno Chanda centers on Ajiya who wants to go abroad for studies.

Pyaar Ke Sadqay centers around Mahajabeen who is ditched by his fiance.

Mere Humsafar revolves around Hala whose life takes a beautiful turn after marrying Hamza.

Yaqeen Ka Safar revolves around a man whose brother lost his life fighting for justice.

Humsafar revolves around a girl who marries her cousin to fulfill her dying mother’s last wish.

Baktawar revolves around a girl who changes her gender to feed her family.

Jaan Nisar follows a wealthy man who lost his brother in front of his eyes.

Tere Bin revolves around Murtasim who is forced to marry Meerab who hates him.

Ishq Jalebi centers around a girl who secretly loves her cousin.

