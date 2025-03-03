Sang-e-Mah to Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum; Top 10 popular dramas featuring Hania Aamir
Yashshvi SrivastavaSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2025
Hania Aamir is one of the most followed Pakistani actresses with over 17 million followers on Instagram. She has grabbed her fans’ attention with her powerful performances. Here are some of her best dramas…
Ishqiya revolves around Hamna who rejects Hamza's proposal to fulfill her father’s wish.
Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum follows Sharjeena who is ditched by her fiance.
Dil Ruba revolves around Sanam who is very popular on video sharing social media platforms.
Siyaah is a horror drama that revolves around a reporter who visits a school to cover a news report on lack of facilities.
Phir Wohi Mohabbat revolves around a servant who wants to take revenge after her wife and daughter are killed.
Mere Humsafar revolves around Hala who is ill-treated by her family members.
Visaal follows a man with a dark past who visits Karachi for a new life.
Titli revolves around Nayla, a self obsessed girl who dreams to live her life on her own terms.
Sang-e-Mah follows a family living in a tribal area of Pakistan who faces numerous challenges due to following traditions.
Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha revolves around Saad who deeply loves her cousin since childhood.
