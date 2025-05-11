Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum to Mere Humsafar; Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas to watch with your boyfriend
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 11, 2025
Here’s the list of Pakistani dramas with interesting romantic stories.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum revolves around Sharjeena, who has been ditched by her fiancé a few days before her wedding.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mere Humsafar follows the story of Hala who has been abandoned by her father.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tere Bin centers around Meerab, who is forced to marry Murtasim.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Humsafar revolves around two cousins who marry each other to fulfill their parents' wish.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zindagi Gulzar Hai revolves around two individuals with similar opinions about the opposite gender.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Iqtidar follows Shahnawaz, who eventually falls in love with Mehrunisha.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aye Ishq e Junoon revolves around a young woman who has been harassed at her workplace.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jaan-e-Jahan centers around a man who has been targeted by his stepmother for property.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kuch Ankahi revolves around a girl who works hard for her family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaffara revolves around a girl who has been punished for false information.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Barfi to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo; Top 10 Hindi movies inspired by Korean cinema
Find Out More