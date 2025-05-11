Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum to Mere Humsafar; Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas to watch with your boyfriend

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 11, 2025

Here’s the list of Pakistani dramas with interesting romantic stories.

Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum revolves around Sharjeena, who has been ditched by her fiancé a few days before her wedding.

Mere Humsafar follows the story of Hala who has been abandoned by her father.

Tere Bin centers around Meerab, who is forced to marry Murtasim.

Humsafar revolves around two cousins who marry each other to fulfill their parents' wish.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai revolves around two individuals with similar opinions about the opposite gender.

Iqtidar follows Shahnawaz, who eventually falls in love with Mehrunisha.

Aye Ishq e Junoon revolves around a young woman who has been harassed at her workplace.

Jaan-e-Jahan centers around a man who has been targeted by his stepmother for property.

Kuch Ankahi revolves around a girl who works hard for her family.

Kaffara revolves around a girl who has been punished for false information.

