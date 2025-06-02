Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum to Mere Humsafar: Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas that will surely give you butterflies

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2025

Here’s a list of top romantic Pakistani dramas that will keep you glued to the screen

Jaan-e-Jahan centers around a boy who is secretly poisoned by his stepmother.

Mere Humsafar follows a man's journey as he stands up for a girl who's been wronged by her family.

Humsafar explores the lives of two newlyweds as they navigate the challenges of married life.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai centers around a strong-willed girl who defies societal norms to pursue her dreams of becoming an officer.

Suno Chanda portrays a married couple's struggles as they consider ending their relationship.

Tere Bin tells the story of a girl who's forced into an arranged marriage with Murtasim.

Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum follows a girl's journey as she marries her fiancé's brother after being left heartbroken.

Hum Tum revolves around the rivalry between two neighbors who engage in a series of competitive encounters.

Iqtidar centers around a girl's courageous quest for justice against powerful individuals who have wronged her.

Meem Se Mohabbat tells the story of a lively girl who falls for her boss, navigating the complexities of workplace romance.

