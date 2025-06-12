Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum to Mere Humsafar: Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas that you must watch with your partner
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 12, 2025
Humsafar revolves around two individuals who marry each other to fulfill the wish of their parents.
Qarz e Jaan follows a young girl who stood up against her family for justice.
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum follows a girl who gets ditched just a few days before her marriage.
Jaan Nisar centers around a girl who gets trapped in false love.
Mere Humsafar revolves around Hala, who is mistreated by her family after her father abandoned her.
Jaan-e-Jahan revolves around a man who is slowly poisoned by his stepmother.
Tere Bin follows Mahajabeen, who is forced to marry her cousin Murtasim, whom she hates the most.
Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha revolves around a man who loves her cousin from childhood, but she falls in love with someone else.
Mohabbat Gumshuda Meri follows a love story between kids of two rival families.
Parizaad follows a man who is rejected by friends and family for his appearance.
