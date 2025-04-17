Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum to Tere Bin and Iqtidar; Top 10 romantic Pakistani drama for you and your partner
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Apr 17, 2025
Pakistani dramas are winning hearts, here’s a list of top romantic Pakistani dramas to must-watch with your partner.
Kaffara revolves around a wealthy man who is in love with an ordinary girl whom he had insulted before.
Iqtidar centers around a politician who falls in love with a strong girl who wants to take revenge from his family.
Humsafar revolves around a married couple who are adjusting in their newly married life.
Tere Bin revolves around Meerab who is forced to marry her cousin Murtasim.
Jaan-e-Jahan centers around a man who is unknowingly poisoned by her
Suno Chanda follows two chaotic cousins who deeply hate each other but are forced into marriage.
Mere Humsafar revolves around a young girl whose life takes a turn after marrying her cousin.
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum revolves around a girl who gets ditched by his fiance before her wedding.
Zindagi Gulzar Hai revolves around a girl who marries her college mate.
Meem Se Mohabbat follows a young bubbly girl who falls in love with her boss.
