Tere Bin to Suno Chanda; Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas with memorable romantic scenes
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 09, 2025
Here’s a list of top Pakistani dramas that will keep you hooked to the screen with its mesmerizing romantic scenes
Tere Bin is a romantic drama that revolves around Meerab who wants to become a lawyer.
Jaan-e-Jahan is a classic drama that follows a girl dedicated to teaching young children.
Suno Chanda follows two chaotic cousins who make strategies to end their marriage.
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum follows two individuals who overcome hurdles to be together.
Humsafar revolves around two individuals who make adjustments in their married life.
Zindagi Gulzar Hai follows two individuals with completely contrasting perspectives in life.
Jaan Nisar follows a wealthy man who falls in love with an ordinary girl.
Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi revolves around a man madly in love with a beautiful girl.
Radd revolves around a boy who is suffering from childhood trauma.
Mere Humsafar follows a young girl whose life takes a beautiful turn when she marries her cousin Hamza.
