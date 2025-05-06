Tere Bin to Mere Humsafar and Mann Jogi; Top 10 Pakistani dramas with charming male-lead that will make you fall in love with them

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2025

Here’s the list of top Pakistani dramas that will make you fall in love with the main lead

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mere Humsafar revolves around Hamza who marries Hala just to protect her from torture.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tere Bin follows Muratism who does everything for Meerab after their forced marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meem Se Mohabbat revolves around Tahla who changes himself for Roshi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum follows Mustafa who makes efforts to give his wife the life she deserves.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mann Jogi follows Ibrahim who walks behind his girl in everything she does.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suno Chanda centers around Arsalan who understand his wife and decides to fulfill her dream.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zindagi Gulzar Hai revolves around Zaroon who changes his opinion for the opposite gender after marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Iqtidar follows Shahnawaz who understands his wife and walks on the right paths for her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gentleman revolves around a gangster who leaves everything after falling in love with a journalist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parizaad follows a man with the same name who knows how to respect a woman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Heartless City to Vincenzo and My Name: Top 10 gangster mafia Korean dramas that will keep you on the edge of your seat

 

 Find Out More