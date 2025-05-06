Tere Bin to Mere Humsafar and Mann Jogi; Top 10 Pakistani dramas with charming male-lead that will make you fall in love with them
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 06, 2025
Here’s the list of top Pakistani dramas that will make you fall in love with the main lead
Mere Humsafar revolves around Hamza who marries Hala just to protect her from torture.
Tere Bin follows Muratism who does everything for Meerab after their forced marriage.
Meem Se Mohabbat revolves around Tahla who changes himself for Roshi.
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum follows Mustafa who makes efforts to give his wife the life she deserves.
Mann Jogi follows Ibrahim who walks behind his girl in everything she does.
Suno Chanda centers around Arsalan who understand his wife and decides to fulfill her dream.
Zindagi Gulzar Hai revolves around Zaroon who changes his opinion for the opposite gender after marriage.
Iqtidar follows Shahnawaz who understands his wife and walks on the right paths for her.
Gentleman revolves around a gangster who leaves everything after falling in love with a journalist.
Parizaad follows a man with the same name who knows how to respect a woman.
