Jaan-e-Jahan to Humsafar; Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas that you cannot miss
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 07, 2025
Here’s a list of best romantic Pakistani drama that you cannot miss
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum revolves around the story of Mustafa and Sharjeena.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tere Bin centers around Meerab and Murtasim who are forced to marry each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Iqtidar centers around a girl who seeks justice for her brother against powerful people.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jaan-e-Jahan revolves around a man who is poisoned by his step mother.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mere Humsafar centers around a girl who is tortured by her family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Humsafar revolves around two individuals who agree to marry each other to fulfill their parents' wishes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zindagi Gulzar Hai follows Harron and Kashaf who hate each other but end up marrying each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaffara follows a boy who falls in love with a middle class girl.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi follows a wealthy man who is madly in love with an ordinary girl.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jaan Nisar follows a man who falls in love with a girl who is cheated by the man she loves.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The Golden Spoon to Soundtrack #1; Top 10 Korean drama to watch on JioHotstar
Find Out More