Jaan-e-Jahan to Mere Humsafar; Top 10 Pakistani dramas that will restore your faith in love
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 19, 2025
Here’s a list of top romantic dramas that will leave you in awe.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Humsafar centers around two individuals who are forced to marry each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mere Humsafar focuses on Hala, an innocent girl who is mistreated by her family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jaan-e-Jahan revolves around a classic love story of two people.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum follows Sharjeena who marries Mustafa in an unexpected situation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yakeen Ka Safar centers around a girl who sets out on her own journey.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ishq Murshid revolves around a man who changes his identity to win over a girl.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tere Bin revolves around Meerab who is forced to marry her cousin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Iqtidar revolves around a girl who marries a rich politician.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Parizaad highlights a beautiful story of a man with pure soul.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zindagi Gulzar Hai centers around two individuals with different mentalities.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Lovely Complex to School Days; TOP 10 Anime series about toxic relationships on Netflix, Prime Video and Crunchyroll
Find Out More