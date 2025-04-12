Humsafar to Zindagi Gulzar Hai; Top 10 Pakistani dramas of all time

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2025

Here’s a list of top Pakistani dramas that are a must-watch

Humsafar revolves around two individuals who marry each other for their parents.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai is the story of Kashaf and Harron, two college mates who marry each other.

Mere Humsafar follows Hala who is mistreated by her family.

Bin Roye follows a girl who is madly in love with her cousin.

Suno Chanda revolves around a chaotic couple who plans to break their wedding.

Tere Bin revolves around Meerab and Murtasim who are forced to marry each other.

Jaan-e-Jahan follows a man who is poisoned by her stepmother for the sake of property.

Khuda aur Mohabbat revolves around a man who is madly in love with a girl whom he met at a wedding.

Pyaar Ke Sadqay revolves around two individuals who struggle in their respective lives.

Alif revolves around a man who sets out on the journey of self discovery.

