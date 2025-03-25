Suno Chanda to Mere Humsafar; Top 10 Pakistani dramas on cousin romance and marriages you can watch on YouTube for free
Here’s a list of Pakistani dramas based on cousin romance and marriage that will keep you glued to the screens.
tere bin follows meerab who is forced to marry Murtasim
Bin Roye revolves around a girl who is madly in love with her cousin.
Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha centers around a girl who happens to marry her cousin.
Mayi Ri follows a story of two children who are forced to marry each other in their childhood.
Noor Jahan revolves around a mother of three sons who strategically plans her son’s wedding.
Chupke Chupke follows a girl who doesn't want to study but is forced to study by her cousin.
Mere Humsafar centers around a girl who is mistreated by her family members.
Humsafar follows two individuals who marry each other following the wishes of their parents.
Ishq jalebi centers around a family with multiple funny characters.
Suno Chanda revolves around two cousins who want to end their marriage through different ways.
