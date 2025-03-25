Suno Chanda to Mere Humsafar; Top 10 Pakistani dramas on cousin romance and marriages you can watch on YouTube for free

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 25, 2025

Here’s a list of Pakistani dramas based on cousin romance and marriage that will keep you glued to the screens.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

tere bin follows meerab who is forced to marry Murtasim

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bin Roye revolves around a girl who is madly in love with her cousin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha centers around a girl who happens to marry her cousin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mayi Ri follows a story of two children who are forced to marry each other in their childhood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Noor Jahan revolves around a mother of three sons who strategically plans her son’s wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chupke Chupke follows a girl who doesn't want to study but is forced to study by her cousin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mere Humsafar centers around a girl who is mistreated by her family members.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Humsafar follows two individuals who marry each other following the wishes of their parents.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ishq jalebi centers around a family with multiple funny characters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suno Chanda revolves around two cousins who want to end their marriage through different ways.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Squid Game to Descendants of the Sun; Top 10 High-rated Korean dramas of all time

 

 Find Out More