Mere Humsafar to Iqtidar: Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas to watch with your boyfriend

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2025

Jaan-e-Jahan centers around a man who has been targeted by his stepmother for property.

Iqtidar follows Shahnawaz, who eventually falls in love with Mehrunisha.

Aye Ishq e Junoon revolves around a young woman who has been harassed at her workplace.

Mere Humsafar follows the story of Hala who has been abandoned by her father.

Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum revolves around Sharjeena, who has been ditched by her fiancé a few days before her wedding.

Humsafar revolves around two cousins who marry each other to fulfill their parents' wishes.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai revolves around two individuals with similar opinions about the opposite gender.

Tere Bin centers around Meerab, who is forced to marry Murtasim.

