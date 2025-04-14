Yakeen Ka Safar to Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar; Top 10 Unmissable Pakistani dramas for beginners
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Apr 14, 2025
Here’s a list of unmissable Pakistani dramas for beginners
Alif centers around a man who sets out on the journey of self discovery.
Jaan-e-Jahan follows two individuals who set out on the mission to work for the society.
Tere Bin revolves around the story of Meerab and Murtasim whose life takes a turn after marriage.
Mere Humsafar centers around a man who saves her cousin from his mother’s wrong behavior.
Humsafar revolves around two cousins who marry each other for family.
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum centers around a girl who is ditched by her fiance a few days before her marriage.
Yakeen Ka Safar revolves around a girl who is suffering from childhood trauma.
Ishq Murshid revolves around the son of a rich politician who falls madly in love with an ordinary girl.
Parizaad follows a man with the same name who is rejected by friends and family due to his appearance.
Zindagi Gulzar Hai revolves around the love story of Kashaf and Haroon.
