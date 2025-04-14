Yakeen Ka Safar to Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar; Top 10 Unmissable Pakistani dramas for beginners

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 14, 2025

Here’s a list of unmissable Pakistani dramas for beginners

Alif centers around a man who sets out on the journey of self discovery.

Jaan-e-Jahan follows two individuals who set out on the mission to work for the society.

Tere Bin revolves around the story of Meerab and Murtasim whose life takes a turn after marriage.

Mere Humsafar centers around a man who saves her cousin from his mother’s wrong behavior.

Humsafar revolves around two cousins who marry each other for family.

Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum centers around a girl who is ditched by her fiance a few days before her marriage.

Yakeen Ka Safar revolves around a girl who is suffering from childhood trauma.

Ishq Murshid revolves around the son of a rich politician who falls madly in love with an ordinary girl.

Parizaad follows a man with the same name who is rejected by friends and family due to his appearance.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai revolves around the love story of Kashaf and Haroon.

