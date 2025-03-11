Tere Bin to Mere Humsafar; Top 10 Pakistani drama that shows love after marriage
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 11, 2025
Here’s a list of top Pakistani dramas that shows love after marriage stories
Humsafar revolves around two individuals who marry each other for their parents.
Pyaar Ke Sadqay centers on Mahajabeen who unexpectedly marries Abdullah.
Aye Ishq e Junoon centers on a girl who is harassed by her boss’s younger brother.
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum revolves around Sharjeena and Mustafa who begin their new life.
Mere Humsafar revolves around a girl whose life takes a beautiful turn after marriage.
Tere Bin follows Meerab who is forced to marry her cousin whom she hates the most.
Iqtidar revolves around Shah Nawaz Shah who tries everything to save his brother.
Suno Chanda revolves around Arsal and Ajiya who are forced into marriage by their grandfather.
Man Jogi revolves around a girl who sets out on a journey to break the unacceptable tradition of the society.
Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha revolves around a boy who madly loves her cousin since childhood.
