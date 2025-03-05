Suno Chanda to Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum; Top 10 Pakistani dramas that highlights the importance of family values
Here’s a list of popular Pakistani dramas to watch with family
Suno Chanda revolves around a chaotic family with lots of dramas.
Tere Bin revolves around Murtasim who obeys her mother to marry Meerab.
Humsafar revolves around a girl who marries her cousin to fulfill her dying mother's last wish.
Mere Humsafar follows Hala who is left behind by her father who marries someone else.
Bin Roye follows a girl who has madly loved her cousin since childhood.
Pyaar Ke Sadqay follows an innocent couple who has to overcome several hurdles to be together.
Kuch Ankahi centers around a family who have numerous problems with each other.
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum centers around a family who differentiate between their sons.
Jaan Nisar follows a girl trapped in false love with his sister's future husband.
Qarz-e-Jaan follows a girl who fights for justice against her own people.
