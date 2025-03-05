Suno Chanda to Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum; Top 10 Pakistani dramas that highlights the importance of family values

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2025

Here’s a list of popular Pakistani dramas to watch with family

Suno Chanda revolves around a chaotic family with lots of dramas.

Tere Bin revolves around Murtasim who obeys her mother to marry Meerab.

Humsafar revolves around a girl who marries her cousin to fulfill her dying mother's last wish.

Mere Humsafar follows Hala who is left behind by her father who marries someone else.

Bin Roye follows a girl who has madly loved her cousin since childhood.

Pyaar Ke Sadqay follows an innocent couple who has to overcome several hurdles to be together.

Kuch Ankahi centers around a family who have numerous problems with each other.

Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum centers around a family who differentiate between their sons.

Jaan Nisar follows a girl trapped in false love with his sister's future husband.

Qarz-e-Jaan follows a girl who fights for justice against her own people.

