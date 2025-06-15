Humsafar to Suno Chanda; Top 10 evergreen Pakistani dramas that will leave you glued
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Jun 15, 2025
Pyaar Ke Sadqay revolves around Mahjabeen, a sweet, innocent girl whose friend cheats on her.
Humsafar follows two individuals who are forced to marry each other.
Ehd e Wafa revolves around a group of friends who face numerous challenges after student life.
Zindagi Gulzar Hai follows college mates who hate each other but later get married
Alif centers on Momin, who sets out on a journey of self-discovery.
Mere Humsafar follows Hala, whose life takes a turn when she marries Hamza.
Yakeen Ka Safar follows a girl who is kicked out of her house after her parents' deaths.
Suno Chanda revolves around two chaotic cousins who are forced to marry each other.
Tere Bin revolves around Meerab who is forced to marry her cousin.
Jaan-e-Jahan revolves around two individuals who want to work for society
