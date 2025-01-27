Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum to Mere Humsafar; TOP 10 Pakistani dramas with most satisfying endings

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2025

Pakistani dramas continue to win hearts with its captivating storyline, brilliant direction and flawless chemistry. Here’s a list of dramas with the most beautiful endings.

Suno Chanda revolves around two chaotic cousins who hate each other but are forced into marriage.

Yaqeen Ka Safar follows a young intelligent young woman who is treated unfairly by her own family.

Tere Bin centers on Meerab who is forced into marriage with Murtasim whom she hates the most.

Pyaar ke Sadqay revolves around Mahjabeen and Abdullah, an innocent married couple who help each other in overcoming hurdles.

Humsafar revolves around two individuals who are forced into marriage.

Bin Royi follows a young girl who deeply loves her cousin since childhood.

Parizaad follows a young man who finds his own place in the world.

Mere Humsafar follows Hala, a sweet girl who is ill-treated by her family.

Jaan-e-Jahan is a beautiful classic love story that follows two young people who want to work for the society.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai follows two college mates who end up marrying each other.

