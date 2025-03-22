Hannibal to The Mentalist; TOP 10 series to watch if you like Sherlock
Here is a list of series to watch.
Hannibal (Prime Video) is about a criminal profiler who slowly sees his sanity taking a hit, and takes advice from Hannibal Lecter, a forensic psychiatrist who is secretly a cannibalistic serial killer.
The Devil's Hour (Prime Video) centers around Lucy, a social worker dealing with family and relationship, who wakes every night at exactly 3:33 AM, after experiencing terrifying visions.
House (Netflix) focuses on Dr. Gregory House, an unconventional, medical genius who, despite his dependence on pain medication, successfully leads a team of diagnosticians at a hospital.
Broadchurch (Prime Video) follows the murder of a young boy in a small coastal town, bringing media madness and threatens to tear the community apart.
The Mentalist (Prime Video) revolves around a famous psychic who fakes himself and starts working for the CBI and searches for his family killer.
Monk (JioHotstar) is about a detective who is unable to solve his wife murder case as he suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder. Despite getting sacked from his job, he continues to solve cases.
Elementary (JioHotstar) projects on a former surgeon who hires to help Sherlock get in his rehabilitation and help the New York Police Department.
Psych (Netflix) centers around Shawn Spencer, a police consultant, who solves cases with his acute observational skills. He is so good at his job that the police think he is a psychic.
Luther (Prime Video) revolves around Luther, a brilliant homicide detective with a knack for getting inside the minds of murderers. However, his unconventional method put him at odds with his team.
Miss Sherlock (Prime Video) projects on Miss Sherlock, a young detective, and her assistant, put their heads together to solve peculiar cases in Tokyo and get to the bottom of the situation.
