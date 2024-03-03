Hanu-Man to Lal Salaam: Top 9 movies releasing this week on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024
Damsel: A contemporary and clever retelling of the classic damsel-in-distress story with a novel twist.
The 2024 Telugu-language superhero picture Hanu-Man, also known as HanuMan, is written and directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Primeshow Entertainment.
Ricky Stanicky: A fantastic comedy with a fictional character at its center that is sure to make you laugh and have fun.
Yatra 2: A follow-up that delves further into the lives of a well-known person while extending the narrative of their fascinating biographical journey.
Lover (South Indian Film): A lovely tale of romance from South India, brimming with humor, love, and cultural diversity.
Merry Christmas: A charming Christmas movie that is ideal for joyous occasions and conveying love and warmth.
Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda is a provocative stand-up special that uses humor and depth to explore gender and identity.
Lal Salaam: A compelling political drama exploring the principles and conflicts of India's socialist movements.
Anveshippin Kandethum: A captivating mystery thriller with a plot that will keep viewers interested and engrossed.
