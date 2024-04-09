HanuMan and Top 10 other South Indian fantasy movies to watch on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
| Apr 09, 2024
HanuMan is a movie set up in an imaginary place titled Anjanadri where the protagonist gets the powers of lord Hanuman. On JioCinema.
Magadheera follows the story of a warrior who gets reincarnated after 400 years. On Aha.
Adipurush is a modern fantasy adaptation of Ramayana. On Netflix.
Maayavan is a sci-fi thriller revolving around a serial killer with fantasy elements. On Hotstar.
Maaveeran follows a cartoonist who starts hearing the voice of a comic character. On Prime Video.
Eega is a fantasy thriller about a murdered man who gets reincarnated as a fly and takes revenge on his killer. On Netflix.
Anegan is fantasy romance movie following a man who gets flashbacks from his previous lives which affects his current life. On Prime Video.
Athiran follows a doctor uncovering dark secrets behind a patient's life. On Hotstar.
Enakkul Oruvan follows the story of an insomniac who’s dreams start getting intertwined with reality. On Zee5.
