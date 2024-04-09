HanuMan and Top 10 other South Indian fantasy movies to watch on Prime Video and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 09, 2024

HanuMan is a movie set up in an imaginary place titled Anjanadri where the protagonist gets the powers of lord Hanuman. On JioCinema.

Magadheera follows the story of a warrior who gets reincarnated after 400 years. On Aha.

Adipurush is a modern fantasy adaptation of Ramayana. On Netflix.

Maayavan is a sci-fi thriller revolving around a serial killer with fantasy elements. On Hotstar.

Maaveeran follows a cartoonist who starts hearing the voice of a comic character. On Prime Video.

Eega is a fantasy thriller about a murdered man who gets reincarnated as a fly and takes revenge on his killer. On Netflix.

Anegan is fantasy romance movie following a man who gets flashbacks from his previous lives which affects his current life. On Prime Video.

Athiran follows a doctor uncovering dark secrets behind a patient's life. On Hotstar.

Enakkul Oruvan follows the story of an insomniac who’s dreams start getting intertwined with reality. On Zee5.

