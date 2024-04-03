Harry Potter and other fantasy magic movies streaming on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2024

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore was an addition to the Harry Potter that you should watch if you like Harry Potter. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Hobbit is a three-movie high fantasy series based on the original The Hobbit novel. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Percy Jackson & The Olympians is a modern-day demigod adventure with a touch of high fantasy. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Doctor Strange, a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe blends fantasy spectacle with superhero action. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Kid Who Would Be King is a modern-day Arthurian legend adaptation focusing on a boy who discovers Excalibur. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Seventh Son is a fantasy adventure set in 16th-century Europe based on The Spook's Apprentice. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Sorcerer's Apprentice is a kid-friendly fantasy adventure, that emphasizes the bond between a sorcerer and his apprentice. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The House with a Clock in Its Walls is a family-friendly fantasy with elements of horror. On SonyLIV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children is a blend of fantasy that features a home for children with supernatural abilities. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Upside-Down Magic is a Disney Channel original film focuses on two friends with magical abilities. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Crew and other Top 7 performances of Tabu that prove she's a true trailblazer

 

 Find Out More