Harry Potter and Top 9 best modern fantasy films of 21st century on OTT platforms
Nishant
| Apr 15, 2024
Harry Potter Series is the film adaptation of J.K. Rowling's book series following the adventures of young wizard Harry Potter. On Jio Cinema.
The Lord of the Rings Trilogy is Peter Jackson's epic adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's classic fantasy novels. On Netflix.
The Chronicles of Narnia Series is an adaptation of beloved novels exploring the magical world of Narnia. On Hotstar.
Pan's Labyrinth is Guillermo del Toro's dark and visually stunning fairy tale set against the backdrop of post-Civil War Spain. On Prime Video.
The Shape of Water is Guillermo del Toro's romantic fantasy about a mute woman who forms a unique bond with an amphibious creature. On Prime Video.
A Monster Calls is a visually stunning and powerful film about a young boy coping with his mother's illness. On Prime Video,
Paddington is a heartwarming family series following the adventures of the beloved bear Paddington. On Prime Video.
Spirited Away is an enchanting animated film about a young girl's journey in a magical world. On Netflix.
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is a martial arts masterpiece blending romance and action set in ancient China. On Sony Liv.
