Have you watched Top 8 webseries on Sony LIV that are all time entertainers?
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 20, 2024
Scam 1992: A compelling account of the financial misdeeds of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, taking place in the 1980s and 1990s.
Gullak: A delightful television series that focuses on the joys and daily challenges of a middle-class family living in a tiny Indian town.
Maharani: Bihar's Chief Minister is portrayed in this political drama as an unexpected ascent to power by a homemaker.
Based on the Indian Army's surgical strikes during the 2016 Uri incident, Avrodh is a military thriller.
The lives, friendships, and rivalries of four girls living in a college dorm are chronicled in the tale of Girls Hostel.
JL 50: A science fiction mystery involving an aircraft that goes lost for 35 years and then shows up again.
Your Honor: In a hit-and-run case, a judge betrays his moral principles in order to shield his son.
Undekhi: A criminal thriller concerning a wedding murder and the further investigation that takes place.
