Heeramandi: A look at the regal history of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha and other celebs starrer upcoming web series
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024
Heera Mandi was initially known as Shahi Mohalla because it was located near the Lahore Fort. It was previously a residential neighbourhood for the emperor's attendants and servants.
It soon became a home to Tawaifs. They were professional entertainers, commonly mistaken for sex workers. Tawaifs were well-trained in music, etiquette, and dance by the best Ustaads of the time.
When the Afghans entered Punjab, brothels started surfacing in Lahore. The royal patronage of tawaifs ended with that.
When Afghan forces demolished the holy shrine of Sikhs, Sri Harmandir Sahib, the Sikh community united and routed the Afghans out of Punjab.
The culture of brothels ended thereafter. Later, Ranjit Singh captured Lahore and proclaimed himself a Maharaja. He reintroduced the Tawaif culture and fell in love with a Tawaif. They built a separate mansion in the neighbourhood, called Papad Mohalla.
After Singh's death, Hira Singh, then general and Prime Minister started using the place as an economic center. And it became famous as Hira Singh Di Mandi which was later turned into Heera Mandi.
It is said that the word Heera Mandi refers to the courtesans of Shahi Mohalla. These courtesans, it is believed, were as beautiful as diamonds.
However, misfortune befell them as the East India Company invaded and took over. They did not want royal patronages and hence, the art soon became associated with prostitution.
Many Tawaifs lost their livelihoods and hence turned into sex workers. A plague led to migration and the British wanted to shift the brothel as well, however, many chose to stay behind.
Despite being known for prostitution, Heera Mandi remained the centre of performing arts. It introduced people to talented artists such as Noor Jahan, Khurshid Begum, Mumtaz Shanti, and Sir Ganga Ram.
After independence, efforts to end prostitution were unsuccessful. Of late it is known as the eating hub but the other part of Heeramandi, prostitution bit, reportedly still continues at night time.
