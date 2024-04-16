Heeramandi actresses' fee: Know whose fee was the highest among Sonakshi, Manisha, Aditi and others
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 16, 2024
The excitement is palpable since Heeramandi's release is just a few days away.
According to reports, Sharmin Sehgal would receive 35 lakhs for her role as Alamzeb in Heeramandi.
As of right now, Sanjeeda Sheikh is playing Waheeda in the series. For the online series, the actress was compensated with an amount of 40 lakhs.
Richa Chadha reportedly demanded 1 crore in compensation for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar.
Heeramandi on Netflix is reportedly costing Aditi Rao Hydari between one and 1.5 crores.
Manisha Koirala was chosen by Sanja Leela Bhansali to play Malikajaan, and she was given a compensation of one crore for the role if we believe reports.
The part of Fareedan will be portrayed by Sonakshi Sinha, who would most probably be paid two crores for it. She is rumored to be the cast member with the highest salary.
Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan is also there and plays Wali Mohammed on a regular basis. The actor reportedly received a fee of 75 lakhs for the historical drama.
