Heeramandi and other Top 10 must watch OTT originals to watch this week
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 11, 2024
Heeramandi trends on top of the list, following Mallikajaan whos’s rule finally gets threatened with a new rebellion brewing.
Panchayat is all set to return with its third season which will start streaming from May 28th on Prime Video.
Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond is set after the deadly Pulwama attacks as India prepares to deliver a fitting reply, streaming on Jio Cinema.
The Broken News Season 2 was recently released on Zee5, following two news channels with opposing principles and their fierce competition.
Fallout on Prime Video is set in a post-apocalyptic world where people live in bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and more.
Amar Singh Chamkila set around the life of legendary musician Amar Singh Chamkila played by Diljeet Dosanjh, streaming on Netflix.
Dil Dosti Dilemma on Prime Video follows Asmara who pretends to be in Canada while staying at her grandparents' home for holidays.
Inspector Rishi on Prime Video is a mystery thriller web series about an inspector and constables investigating mysterious killings in a village.
The Great Indian Kapil Show plummets down in rankings to 9th spot as it eventually loses its hype, on Netflix.
Showtime is set around the power struggles in Bollywood that happen off-stage, starring Emraan Hashmi on Hotstar.
