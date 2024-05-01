Heeramandi and other Top 9 best upcoming movies and web series releasing on OTT in May
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 01, 2024
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is an ensemble period drama set in British-ruled India which will be releasing on Netflix on 1st May.
Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan, a black magic fantasy drama starring R. Madhavan which will be releasing on Netflix on 3rd May.
Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam survival thriller movie of friends adventure gone wrong, releasing on Hotstar on May 5.
The Atypical Family is an upcoming Netflix romance Korean Drama streaming from May 4th.
Madgaon Express follows three childhood friends on a trip that goes off the track, releasing on May 17th on Hotstar.
Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani starrer Yodha will release on May 15th on Prime Video.
The GOAT Life, another Malayalam survival movie will release on May 10th on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Swatantra Veer Savarkar following the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar will release this May as well on Zee5.
Crew is another one of the movies that is scheduled for a May 2024 release on Netflix.
The Idea of You is an upcoming romantic comedy releasing on May 2nd on Amazon Prime Video.
