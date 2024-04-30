Heeramandi and other upcoming new OTT releases to look out for this week
Nishant
| Apr 30, 2024
Netflix premieres Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar set in Lahore's red-light district, starring an ensemble cast.
Shaitaan, the black magic horror film featuring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, directed by Vikas Bahl will be available on Netflix.
Manjummel Boys on Disney+ Hotstar is a survival thriller about friends rescuing one of their own from a deep pit.
The Atypical Family on Netflix is a Korean drama about a family losing their superpowers.
Wonka on JioCinema is a film starring Timothée Chalamet, depicting a young boy's journey in a world of chocolatiers.
The Idea of You on Prime Video is a romantic comedy film starring Anne Hathaway, based on Robinne Lee's novel.
The Veil on Disney+ Hotstar offers a thriller mini-series following two women playing a dangerous game, led by Elisabeth Moss.
Fiasco is a Netflix comedy-drama series about a filmmaker's struggles as he tries to complete his dream project.
The Holdovers on Prime Video is a comedy film following an old instructor staying back at school during the Christmas break to look after some students.
Monsters at Work Season 2 also on Disney+ Hotstar presents new episodes of the animated series continuing Tylor’s journey.
