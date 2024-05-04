Heeramandi, Fallout and more: Top 10 OTT originals of the week to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 04, 2024
Heeramandi that narrates the story of courtesans from Lahore in pre-Independence era is ruling the Ormax Media's OTT originals week chart. It's on Netflix.
Fall Out on Prime Video is a sci-fi, adventure drama based in post-apocalyptic era.
Amar Singh Chamkila on Netflix starring Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra is a biographical drama that has received wide critical acclaim.
Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond is on JioCinema. It is a fictional drama revolving around the planning and execution of Balakot strikes.
Panchayat season 3 is yet to release but fans are already excited. Jitendra Kumar-led web series will release on May 28.
Inspector Rishi is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is about three inspectors investigators bizarre murders.
Dil Dosti Dilemma starring Anushka Sen has released on Amazon Prime Video. It is about Asmara who pretends to be in Canada in front of friends.
The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix may be coming to an end but it has made it to the top 10 OTT originals of the week list.
For a long time, Disney+Hotstar's web series Showtime is entertaining the masses. It reveals the dark side of Bollywood.
Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare on Prime Video is about a man who shares surname with a politician and uses it for gains.
