Heeramandi: Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman and more cast from Sanjay Leela Bhansali starrer revealed  

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 06, 2024

Heeramandi is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's most ambitious project. He has surprised himself with this one too. It's gonna be a musical treat.

We know that Sonakshi Sinha, Manish Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Shaikh will star in this one.

The makers previously dropped the Sakal Van song featuring the ladies. The melodious music is given by SLB himself.

They then dropped Tilasmi Bahein featuring Sonakshi Sinha who danced her heart out shedding all inhibitions.

And now, the makers have introduced new characters and revealed the first looks from the Heeramandi web series.

First up, we have Shekhar Suman. The actor plays Zulfikar in Heeramandi. He lays his allegiance at Mallikajaan's feet but then there's also Heeramandi.

Then we are introduced to Wali Mohammed, played By Fardeen Khan. Fardeen looks dashing. He will be caught between his love and duty. We cannot wait.

Meet Tajdar played by Taha Shah Badussha. He is torn between his tradition and love. He plays Nawab's son.

Adhyayan Suman plays Zorawar who is in love with Lajjo played by Richa Chaddha. But will he be strong enough to pass the test of love?

The ladies of Heeramandi were introduced to us already! 

Are you excited about Heeramandi The Diamond Bazaar? It drops on 1st May 2024. 

