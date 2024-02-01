Heeramandi First Look: Top 14 best shots that will leave you impatient for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2024
Sharmin Sehgal plays one of the courtesans in the web series. There's so much pain in her look.
Here's the grand entry of Manisha Koirala. She's gonna be a surprise, it seems.
Manisha Koirala's character will be something to watch out for.
Aditi Rao Hydari is going to charm us all and we cannot wait.
Richa Chadha is already winning hearts. She looks stunning in Heeramandi.
The canvas and the scale of Heeramandi is fantastic and opulent. It does justice to the title, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.
Sonakshi Sinha looks so great. She comes across as a villain.
Something tells us, it's gonna change things for Sonakshi. She looks determined and badass.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is going to explore various themes with this one, it seems.
Who exactly is Sonakshi Sinha playing? She is a great source of mystery.
Manisha Koirala is going to be a badass queen in Heeramandi.
Sonakshi Sinha yet again captures hearts with her look. She is at a pub, it seems.
It's gonna be a rebellion of women.
We can't wait to see what Sanjeeda Shaikh has to offer in this one.
