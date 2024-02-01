Heeramandi First Look: Top 14 best shots that will leave you impatient for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2024

Sharmin Sehgal plays one of the courtesans in the web series. There's so much pain in her look. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here's the grand entry of Manisha Koirala. She's gonna be a surprise, it seems. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manisha Koirala's character will be something to watch out for. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditi Rao Hydari is going to charm us all and we cannot wait. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Richa Chadha is already winning hearts. She looks stunning in Heeramandi. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The canvas and the scale of Heeramandi is fantastic and opulent. It does justice to the title, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonakshi Sinha looks so great. She comes across as a villain. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Something tells us, it's gonna change things for Sonakshi. She looks determined and badass.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is going to explore various themes with this one, it seems. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Who exactly is Sonakshi Sinha playing? She is a great source of mystery. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manisha Koirala is going to be a badass queen in Heeramandi. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonakshi Sinha yet again captures hearts with her look. She is at a pub, it seems.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It's gonna be a rebellion of women. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

We can't wait to see what Sanjeeda Shaikh has to offer in this one. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: After Everything to Poacher: Top 5 upcoming web series, movies releasing on Amazon Prime Video in February 2024

 

 Find Out More