Heeramandi, Gangubai, Devdas: Top 8 iconic Bollywood films and webseries with famous Mujra songs now on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 02, 2024
In Aankhon Ke Masti Ke is a beautiful song to dance to.
Salam e Ishq is also a popular choice to perform Mujra on.
Rekha has outshined all the other actresses by performing in the song Dil Cheese Kya Hai Aap Meri Jaan Lijiye.
Kalank movie made us watch Madhuri Dixit in her beautiful dance moves in the song Tabah Hogaye.
Jubilee had one of the best soothing songs one can dance to, Woh Tere Mere Ishq.
Dil Mera Muft Ka is from the film Agent Vinod which is perfect to dance to.
Gangubai had a perfect song for mujra, Shikayat.
Heeramandi had the popular song Saiyaan Hato Jaaoo.
