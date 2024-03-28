Heeramandi on OTT: 10 things to know about Sanjay Leela Bhansali starrer ahead of the release
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 28, 2024
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series is going to release on Netflix in May 2024. The first episode is dropping on 1st May.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
And as per reports, the makers of Heeramandi have adopted a strategy that South Koreans and the West.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
They will reportedly drop one episode per week. There are a total of eight episodes in the web series.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
There were reports about Sanjay Leela Bhansali reshooting a few portions but they were debunked by sources saying that the filmmaker is a perfectionist and is happy with everything.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Last year, reports surfaced stating that a massive 1,60,000 square ft set has been built for the magnum opus web series, Heeramandi. SLB was keenly involved in every aspect of the same.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As per a report in News18 and TOI, Netflix invested about Rs 200 crore in the production of the historical drama.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It is said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself is taking Rs 60 crore to 65 crore for Heeramandi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay gushed about taking his digital debut a notch higher with the scale as compared to his movies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Veteran actress Mumtaz was approached by the filmmaker for Heeramandi. But it said that she declined the offer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pakistani celebs reacted against Sanjay Leela Bhansali making a web series on Heeramandi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from the ladies, it is said, Tada Shah Badussha, Jason Shah, Fardeen Khan, and Shekhar Suman are also a part of the web series.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 films on OTT platforms showcasing martial arts, kung fu and more
Find Out More