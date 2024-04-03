Heeramandi on OTT: Before Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series, check interesting facts about Kothewalis
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 03, 2024
The upcoming new web series stars Sonakshi, Aditi, Manisha, Sharmin, Sanjeeda and Richa to name a few. Today, a new song called Tilasmi Bahein will be dropped.
Before the song releases, here's looking at some interesting facts about the Kothewalis and their rich history. These are mentioned in Saba Dewan's book called Tawaifnama.
The Kothewalis were quite powerful and had such an influence that men would dream about back in the Mughal era.
As per Saba's book, records have been found suggesting they were they belonged in the highest tax-paying bracket back then.
They were well-versed in a lot of things, unlike the other women of that age. Literature, politics, they learned it all.
There were some elite Kothewalis that were open only to wealthy patrons. Special concerts were organised for them.
It is said that the Kothwalis were so rich back then that they even funded wars. They would send funds to the Kings for wars.
Unlike popular belief, the Kothewalis also performed at the temples and during festivals. It was considered as their devotion to God.
Nobles would send their kids to learn aadaab and tehzeeb from the Kothewalis.
They were the only women who could inherit properties back then.
Late actress Nargis' mother Jaddanbai was reportedly a former Kothewali. She stirred up the industry back then.
The Kothewalis also suffered during the freedom struggle much like soldiers, nawabs and others.
Kothewali enjoyed certain privileges, they were not forced to marry or bear children, unlike other women.
Unfortunately, the Britishers robbed them of their identity. They blurred the lines between Kothewalis and sex workers.
