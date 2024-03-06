Heeramandi, Panchayat 3 and more most awaited Hindi web series on OTT in 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2024
Heeramandi is an upcoming visually stunning period drama on Netflix with an ensemble cast directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
The third season of Panchayat is still in the works and the release date is said to be in December. On Prime Video.
Maharani season will start streaming soon with the expected release date being March 7th on Sony Liv.
Call Me Bae is an upcoming Prime Video web series featuring Ananya Panday in a key role.
If reports are to be believed, the third season of Mirzapur could release on Prime Video by the end of March.
Bobby Deol’s Aashram will continue the story with its 4th season reportedly releasing in December 2024 on MX Player.
The anticipated release date of the third season of Delhi Crime is also this year, on Netflix.
Disney+ Hotstar series, Special Ops is expected for a release in the first part of the year.
TVF’s Kota Factory is another much-anticipated series who’s third season could start streaming this year on Netflix.
The Indian adaptation of Citadel could also release this year starring Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others.
Thanks For Reading!
