Heeramandi, Panchayat 3 and more most awaited Hindi web series on OTT in 2024

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2024

Heeramandi is an upcoming visually stunning period drama on Netflix with an ensemble cast directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The third season of Panchayat is still in the works and the release date is said to be in December. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maharani season will start streaming soon with the expected release date being March 7th on Sony Liv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Call Me Bae is an upcoming Prime Video web series featuring Ananya Panday in a key role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If reports are to be believed, the third season of Mirzapur could release on Prime Video by the end of March.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bobby Deol’s Aashram will continue the story with its 4th season reportedly releasing in December 2024 on MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The anticipated release date of the third season of Delhi Crime is also this year, on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Disney+ Hotstar series, Special Ops is expected for a release in the first part of the year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

TVF’s Kota Factory is another much-anticipated series who’s third season could start streaming this year on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Indian adaptation of Citadel could also release this year starring Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 films to watch with your girl bestie on women's day on Netflix and more OTT

 

 Find Out More