Heeramandi song Tilasmi Bahein: 8 things that make the song truly enchanting
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 03, 2024
Heeramandi is now just about a month away from its release on OTT giant, Netflix. The makers dropped their second song, Tilasmi Bahein just now.
And boy, what a song it is. This one features two of Sanjay Leela Bhansali heroines in it. Here's what captivated our hearts.
Firstly, yes, Sonakshi Sinha. She looks ravishing. Sonakshi holds all our attention and how!
Sonakshi Sinha's energy is infectious. She has always loved dancing and in Tilasmi Bahein she embodies Fareedan's uninhibited freedom, enchanting everyone.
Fareedan is also a mystery for now. Sonakshi Sinha's role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali starrer Heeramandi looks as one of her performances to watch out for.
Tilasmi Bahein has got groovy beats. The foot-tapping number makes you sway in no time.
Sharmistha Chatterjee has done a phenomenal job as a singer and giving a voice to Sonakshi's Fareedan.
How can one not talk about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's composition? The maestro has weaved the musical in his storytelling.
Aditi Rao Hydari makes an appearance in Tilasmi Bahein and by god, you would not be able to take your eyes off her.
The grandeur of the era shown in Heeramandi's new song Tilasmi Bahein transcends you to that era. That's the beauty of storytelling.
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is releasing on Netflix on 1st May 2024.
