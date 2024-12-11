Heeramandi to Bigg Boss 18: List of most searched shows of 2024 in India
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 11, 2024
Google’s Year in Search report has revealed the most searched shows list. The first on the list is Heeramandi. The Netflix series is by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
The second on list is Mirzapur. The third season of Amazon Prime Video's web series released this year and fans had mixed reviews.
The Last of Us inspired from a video game took the third spot on the most searched show list of 2024.
Bigg Boss 17 that had celebs like Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar and others was among the most searched too.
The third season of Panchayat started streaming on Amazon Prime Video this year. Fans were excited as it was after a long wait that the third season was released.
Korean drama Queen of Tears was a massive hit even in India. It has taken the sixth spot on the list.
K-drama Marry My Husband that is on Amazon Prime Video grabbed attention with its twisted storyline. It is on the seventh spot.
Jitendra Kumar had a good year with Kota Factory season 3 drawing good reviews. The show about bonds between students and a teacher is on eighth spot.
Bigg Boss 18 that has Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar and others as contestants is the ninth most searched show of 2024.
3 Body Problem on Netflix is a thriller with a mindboggling storyline and is among the most searched shows.
