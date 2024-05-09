Heeramandi to Rana Naidu: Top 8 Hindi web series on OTT with the boldest love making scenes
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 09, 2024
Heeramandi helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is streaming on Netflix. The web series that narrates the story of courtesans has many bold scenes.
From passionate kissing scenes to love making, Rana Naidu on Netflix has it all.
In Aasharam 3 on MX Player, Esha Gupta and Bobby Deol shares steamy scenes that will make your jaws drop.
Maaya: Slave of Her Desires is on JioCinema. It is intense and how! A woman forgets the past 6 months of life after leading a traumatic sexually intense life.
Sacred Games on Netflix is high on thrill. Kukoo and Ganesh Gaitonde shared some intense chemistry.
Bekaboo web series is on JioCinema. It stars Priya Banerjee, Trishna Mukherjee and more and has quite a few bold scenes to titillate the audience.
Fuh se Fantasy - the title says it all. There are three season and each one gets steamier than previous.
She on Netflix is about a timid constable who explores her sexual desires as she becomes an undercover agent.
Four More Shots Please! on Prime Video is a story of four friends as they go through life and adventures. Sayani Gupta and Milind Soman's scene will leave you sweating.
Alt Balaji's Gandii Baat is all about people exploring their deepest desires.
