Heeramandi: Top 10 things to know about Bhansali's debut web series
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024
Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is making his OTT debut with web series Heeramandi. There is great buzz around the same.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The cast of Heeramandi includes some big names like Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sharmin Segal who plays a pivotal role in Heeramandi is actually Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece. She started as an assistant director on SLB project.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a period drama set in pre-Independence era. It revolves around the courtesans who lived in red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, the story of Heeramandi was with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the past 14 years.,
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story idea was given to him by writer Moin Baig. As SLB got busy with his films, Heeramandi couldn't be made until it got turned into web series.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has directed the first episode of the series. The rest have been helmed by Mitakshara Kumar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports suggest that the sets of Heeramandi were created at the same location where Sanjay Leela Bhansali shot Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is known to be a perfectionist is said to be reshot a certain portion of the series to get the desired results.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Heeramandi is said to be eight episodes long. It is going to release sometime in 2024.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Merry Christmas, Damsel and more: Top 10 movies on Netflix trending in India
Find Out More